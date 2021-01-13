indaHash Achieves Market Cap of $1.37 Million (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, indaHash has traded up 61.4% against the dollar. indaHash has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $16,294.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One indaHash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get indaHash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00045011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.19 or 0.00398655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00042024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.44 or 0.04329806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

indaHash Token Profile

indaHash (CRYPTO:IDH) is a token. It launched on November 8th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash . indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here . indaHash’s official website is indahash.com

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.