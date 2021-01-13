Independent Research Analysts Give Vossloh AG (VOS.F) (ETR:VOS) a €48.00 Price Target

Vossloh AG (VOS.F) (ETR:VOS) has been assigned a €48.00 ($56.47) price target by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Vossloh AG (VOS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Vossloh AG (VOS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Vossloh AG (VOS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vossloh AG (VOS.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.60 ($53.65).

Vossloh AG (VOS.F) stock opened at €43.30 ($50.94) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.11. The stock has a market cap of $760.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24. Vossloh AG has a 12 month low of €23.60 ($27.76) and a 12 month high of €44.60 ($52.47).

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

