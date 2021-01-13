INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) (ETR:INH) Trading 3.8% Higher

INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) (ETR:INH) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €34.80 ($40.94) and last traded at €34.50 ($40.59). Approximately 17,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.25 ($39.12).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INH shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a market cap of $843.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.71.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

