Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IDEXY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

IDEXY stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $15.96. 257,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,434. The company has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.56. Industria de Diseño Textil has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $17.66.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

