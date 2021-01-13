Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €38.00 by UBS Group

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) received a €38.00 ($44.71) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.25 ($33.24).

Infineon Technologies AG has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a one year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

