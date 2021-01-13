Infinitecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $7.80 Million (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 765.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 837.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $590.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

