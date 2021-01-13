Infosys Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,797 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,645% compared to the average daily volume of 103 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 877.6% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. Infosys has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.34.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.