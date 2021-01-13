Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Trading Down 6.9%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.61 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 1,135,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,295,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on IEA shares. ValuEngine cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $522.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $107,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Gil Melman sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $169,440.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,554 shares of company stock worth $321,073. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth $64,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth $83,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth $137,000. 11.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

