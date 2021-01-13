Ingenta plc (ING.L) (LON:ING) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Ingenta plc (ING.L) (LON:ING)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 84 ($1.10). Approximately 50,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 459% from the average daily volume of 8,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.11).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 71.97. The company has a market cap of £14.09 million and a P/E ratio of -21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ingenta plc (ING.L) Company Profile (LON:ING)

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Ingenta Commercial Products, Ingenta Content Products, Ingenta Advertising, and Publishers Communication Group (PCG) segments.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ingenta plc (ING.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenta plc (ING.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.