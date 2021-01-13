INMAX (INX) Price Reaches $0.0149 on Major Exchanges

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One INMAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, INMAX has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. INMAX has a market capitalization of $38,242.08 and approximately $2.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00041859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.53 or 0.00381865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00040241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.72 or 0.04079546 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About INMAX

INX is a coin. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,188 coins. The official website for INMAX is inmax.live . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

