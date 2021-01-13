INMAX Market Capitalization Reaches $35,324.73 (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. INMAX has a total market capitalization of $35,324.73 and approximately $1.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INMAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, INMAX has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00042388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.60 or 0.00411309 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00043621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,453.75 or 0.04222667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

INMAX Profile

INX is a coin. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,188 coins. INMAX’s official website is inmax.live . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

INMAX Coin Trading

INMAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

