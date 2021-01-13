Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) PT Raised to C$32.00 at CIBC

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.46.

TSE INE traded up C$0.28 on Wednesday, hitting C$30.70. 440,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,011. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.45. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$13.97 and a 52-week high of C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$162.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$155.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

