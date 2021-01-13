Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) Shares Up 0.5%

Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.79 and last traded at $38.63. 9,437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 19,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.66% of Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.