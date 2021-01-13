Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Trading 0.6% Higher

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.86 and last traded at $25.80. 53,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 98,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IJAN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January by 32.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January during the third quarter valued at $495,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January by 11.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January during the third quarter valued at $835,000.

