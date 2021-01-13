Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.01 and last traded at $36.07. Approximately 7,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 29,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 35,030 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 254.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 26,475 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF during the third quarter worth $800,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 276.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.