Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) Trading 0.1% Higher

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) shares traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $26.32. 34,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 37,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFEB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 58.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,282 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 255.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 39.3% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter.

