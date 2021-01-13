Inozyme Pharma, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INZY) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 20th

Inozyme Pharma’s (NASDAQ:INZY) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 20th. Inozyme Pharma had issued 7,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 24th. The total size of the offering was $112,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inozyme Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of INZY opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $31.65.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($1.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INZY. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

