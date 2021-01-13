Insider Buying: Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) VP Buys 1,477 Shares of Stock

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 1,477 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.08 per share, for a total transaction of $48,859.16.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CET traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.97. The stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,426. Central Securities Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th.
Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Central Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.
About Central Securities
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
