Insider Buying: Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) VP Buys 1,477 Shares of Stock

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 1,477 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.08 per share, for a total transaction of $48,859.16.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CET traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.97. The stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,426. Central Securities Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 9.7% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Central Securities by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Central Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

