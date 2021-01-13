Insider Buying: DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Director Purchases 33,898 Shares of Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Director Matthew L. Posard bought 33,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DMTK traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.12. 1,909,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,076. DermTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $42.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.56 million, a PE ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 0.60.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. On average, analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DMTK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DermTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. UBS Group AG raised its stake in DermTech by 25,700.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DermTech by 60.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in DermTech during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

