Insider Buying: Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) (LON:PNL) Insider Buys 43 Shares of Stock

Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) (LON:PNL) insider Gordon Joseph Neilly bought 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of £456.69 ($596.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,637.67 ($25,656.74).

PNL stock opened at £450 ($587.93) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79. Personal Assets Trust has a twelve month low of £376.50 ($491.90) and a twelve month high of £470 ($614.06). The business has a 50 day moving average price of £454.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £451.84.

Get Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L)’s payout ratio is presently 20.89%.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.