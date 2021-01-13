Insider Buying: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Director Buys 640 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,339.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,089.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, January 4th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 640 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $29,216.00.

Shares of SPT traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,056. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.93. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $56.65.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 201.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 34,039 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $236,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 63.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 16,277.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 137,869 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

