Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Sells 29,793 Shares of Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $1,159,245.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AIR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.83. The company had a trading volume of 14,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,928. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 1.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. AAR’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised AAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 37.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 134.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AAR by 3.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in AAR by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

