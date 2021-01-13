Insider Selling: Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,282,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,748,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Frank Calderoni sold 50,478 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,612.96.

On Thursday, December 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,190,050.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Frank Calderoni sold 50,608 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $3,142,756.80.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $2,696,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 50,743 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,044,580.00.

Shares of PLAN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.20. The company had a trading volume of 837,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,852. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.93 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $76.37.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The business had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,926 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,348 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

