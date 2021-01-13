Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 11,310 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $3,395,035.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,865.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.75, for a total transaction of $3,027,500.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $2,762,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total transaction of $2,586,800.00.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $316.28 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $316.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,811,000. First American Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 22.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 198.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.