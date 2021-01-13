Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Sells 13,038 Shares of Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 13,038 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $1,056,338.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 445,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,034.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kenneth Allen Myszkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,218,475.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 29,166 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $1,576,130.64.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.44 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $86.75.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.13 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

