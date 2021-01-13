Insider Selling: Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tito Serafini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atreca alerts:

On Friday, December 11th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $158,700.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Tito Serafini sold 8,847 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $133,766.64.

Shares of BCEL stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.77. 105,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,449. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $542.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.08. Atreca, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 22.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Atreca by 46.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atreca by 26.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,725,000 after buying an additional 558,749 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atreca by 40.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 19,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Atreca by 8.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 31,525 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCEL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.