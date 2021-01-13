Insider Selling: Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Tito Serafini also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 11th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $158,700.00.
- On Monday, November 16th, Tito Serafini sold 8,847 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $133,766.64.
Shares of BCEL stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.77. 105,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,449. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $542.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.08. Atreca, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $29.35.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 22.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Atreca by 46.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atreca by 26.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,725,000 after buying an additional 558,749 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atreca by 40.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 19,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Atreca by 8.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 31,525 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on BCEL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.
About Atreca
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
