Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 3,989 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,989 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $303,562.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average is $57.68. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $78.21. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 27.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 3.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in AutoNation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in AutoNation by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AN. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

