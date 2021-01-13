Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 98,921 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $7,588,229.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.68. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $78.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AN. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 4,790.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 27.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.