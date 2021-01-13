Insider Selling: Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total value of $3,336,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,677.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Hippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, James Hippel sold 7,391 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.05, for a total value of $2,269,406.55.

On Monday, November 9th, James Hippel sold 3,600 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total value of $1,115,244.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total value of $2,520,431.08.

NASDAQ:TECH traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.58. The stock had a trading volume of 152,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,941. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $155.17 and a twelve month high of $342.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 28.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 11.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 2.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

