Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Major Shareholder Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $3,219,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Walter Villiger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Walter Villiger sold 30,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,186,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Walter Villiger sold 18,948 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $806,047.92.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Walter Villiger sold 40,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $1,293,200.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Walter Villiger sold 36,957 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $1,170,797.76.

On Thursday, November 12th, Walter Villiger sold 32,596 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,070,452.64.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Walter Villiger sold 134,480 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $4,347,738.40.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $1,534,000.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Walter Villiger sold 65,086 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,920,687.86.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Walter Villiger sold 100,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $2,914,000.00.

BLFS traded up $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.47. 193,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,870. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.19, a PEG ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $223,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 85.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $250,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

