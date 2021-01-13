Insider Selling: Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) Insider Sells 39,875 Shares of Stock

Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) insider Neil Austin sold 39,875 shares of Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £49,843.75 ($65,121.18).

Shares of Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) stock traded up GBX 4.77 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 131.27 ($1.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,664. Carr’s Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 83.53 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 161 ($2.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £121.38 million and a P/E ratio of 12.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 128.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 118.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

