Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) CFO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) CFO Frank Stokes sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $586,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frank Stokes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

On Friday, November 13th, Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $1,322,620.00.

CSTL traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.12. 397,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,181. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $80.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 146.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 322,259 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $11,438,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 26.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,901,000 after purchasing an additional 286,275 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $12,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,433,000 after purchasing an additional 177,685 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.