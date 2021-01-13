Insider Selling: Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $57,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of Chase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $137,325.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of Chase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $121,625.00.

NYSEAMERICAN CCF traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.37. The stock had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,826. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.61. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $117.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.91 million for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chase by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chase by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Chase by 4.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Chase in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 839,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

