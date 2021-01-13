Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $104,480.00.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $107,520.00.

On Monday, November 30th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $89,020.00.

On Monday, November 16th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $87,520.00.

On Monday, October 19th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00.

NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.44. 13,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,913. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 59.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 39.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.53.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

