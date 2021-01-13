Insider Selling: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO Sells 3,800 Shares of Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $91,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,834.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRNA shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,445,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,336,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,760,000 after acquiring an additional 385,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after purchasing an additional 272,178 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,598,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

