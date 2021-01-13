Insider Selling: Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) CFO Sells 1,568 Shares of Stock

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

EDIT stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,406,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,186. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.20.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth $34,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 65.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth $103,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.