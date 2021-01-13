Insider Selling: Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) Senior Officer Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total transaction of C$432,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$287,200.80.

Shares of TSE:EDR traded down C$0.16 on Wednesday, reaching C$5.80. 349,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,140. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.30 and a 1-year high of C$7.43. The firm has a market cap of C$913.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.92.

EDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pi Financial set a C$4.80 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$5.20 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

