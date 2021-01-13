Insider Selling: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CEO Sells 19,843 Shares of Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 19,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $800,069.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,065,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Quiros Juan Jose Chacon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

On Wednesday, November 25th, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 729 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $19,201.86.

On Monday, November 23rd, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 4,577 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $120,741.26.

On Friday, November 20th, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 10,491 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $278,536.05.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 17,930 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $473,172.70.

Establishment Labs stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.48. 167,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,962. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 1.04. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $51.24.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The business had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 54,845 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 24,627 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.