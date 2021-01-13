Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 44,750 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $11,264,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.37, for a total transaction of $11,606,807.50.

On Friday, January 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total transaction of $11,877,097.50.

On Monday, January 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total transaction of $12,055,202.50.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $11,861,435.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $15,657,750.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.60, for a total transaction of $11,975,100.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.89, for a total transaction of $11,988,077.50.

On Friday, December 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.68, for a total transaction of $15,394,500.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,105 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $14,889,154.95.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $15,502,500.00.

FB stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.64. 18,092,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,993,764. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $716.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.31 and its 200 day moving average is $264.97.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.24.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

