Insider Selling: Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Sells 15,513 Shares of Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Genpact stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,044. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.49.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $935.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of G. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 30.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,299,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,124 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 7.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 14.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,765,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the second quarter worth about $226,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

