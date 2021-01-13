Insider Selling: Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Sells 15,513 Shares of Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Genpact stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,044. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.49.
Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $935.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of G. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 30.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,299,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,124 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 7.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 14.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,765,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the second quarter worth about $226,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.
Genpact Company Profile
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.
