Insider Selling: GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) CFO Sells 146,000 Shares of Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) CFO Travis J. Matthiesen sold 146,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $2,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of GoHealth stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $15.22. 1,022,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,342. GoHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $26.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.12 million. Analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,118,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $977,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOCO shares. ValuEngine cut GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

GoHealth Company Profile

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

