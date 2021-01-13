Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Sells 5,867 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $264,249.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.32. 384,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,531. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $47.54.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCAT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

