Insider Selling: Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Director Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HL stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.00, a PEG ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,419,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after buying an additional 70,094 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,266,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

