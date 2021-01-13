Insider Selling: Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Insider Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) insider Anne J. Smith sold 1,200 shares of Hooker Furniture stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $39,600.00.

NASDAQ:HOFT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.35. The company had a trading volume of 738 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,408. The firm has a market cap of $384.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Hooker Furniture had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $914,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Hooker Furniture in the third quarter worth approximately $928,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 1,035.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 62,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,307,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,770,000 after acquiring an additional 67,953 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Hooker Furniture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.