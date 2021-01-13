Insider Selling: Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Major Shareholder Sells 10,423 Shares of Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $198,037.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,293,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,569,071. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bay Ltd. Nomis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 500 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 45,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $949,050.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $486,500.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $988,152.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. The company had a trading volume of 640,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,075. Humanigen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $33.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter worth $330,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter worth $345,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter worth $1,046,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter worth $4,256,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter worth $5,320,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Securities began coverage on Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

