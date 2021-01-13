Insider Selling: Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) CEO Sells 3,210 Shares of Stock

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) CEO Vincent Milano sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $13,482.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vincent Milano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Vincent Milano sold 2,740 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $10,713.40.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $160,570.08.

IDRA stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $148.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.48.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). As a group, analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IDRA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 317.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,429 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.26% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

