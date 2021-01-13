Insider Selling: Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CEO Sells 35,972 Shares of Stock

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 35,972 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $1,383,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.53. 173,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $105.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CASH shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $10,259,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $4,845,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $94,518,000 after purchasing an additional 170,545 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 800.0% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 107.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 104,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

