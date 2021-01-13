Insider Selling: Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) CFO Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) CFO Joseph D’agostino sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph D’agostino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Joseph D’agostino sold 20,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Joseph D’agostino sold 40,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $94,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Joseph D’agostino sold 10,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $22,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Joseph D’agostino sold 30,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $59,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Joseph D’agostino sold 40,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $78,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Joseph D’agostino sold 10,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $18,800.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Joseph D’agostino sold 10,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $18,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Joseph D’agostino sold 31,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $51,150.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 359,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,186. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.89.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Milestone Scientific by 72.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 99,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth $332,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the third quarter worth $187,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth $142,000.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

