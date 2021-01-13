Insider Selling: Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) (CVE:NNO) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) (CVE:NNO) Director Paul Frank Matysek sold 5,000 shares of Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total value of C$30,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,689,583 shares in the company, valued at C$10,171,289.66.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Paul Frank Matysek sold 5,000 shares of Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.35, for a total value of C$31,750.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Paul Frank Matysek sold 80,000 shares of Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$417,600.00.

Shares of NNO stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.58. 264,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,253. Nano One Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.50. The firm has a market cap of C$482.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.61.

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production of high performance cathode materials used in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets. The company has a strategic agreement with Pulead Technology Industry Co, Ltd.

