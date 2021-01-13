Insider Selling: NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $166,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,394.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 9th, Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $102,400.00.

Shares of NSTG stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.72. 937,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,081. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $75.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 1.72.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSTG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194,839 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

